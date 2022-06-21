Bristol man identified as Candlewood Lake drowning victim

Larry Chan fell off a boat on May 29 and his body was found last week.

BROOKFIELD, Conn. — A body found last week in Candlewood Lake has been identified by officials as a 24-year-old Bristol man.

Dive teams have been searching for Larry Kwokpo Chan since he was reported missing on the evening of May 29.

Chan was on a vessel and went into the water around 6 p.m. He was not seen again. The vessel was not underway at the time, according to officials.

The incident is being investigated as an accidental drowning, and the investigation remains open pending final report from the State Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Patrol vessels and dive teams had been searching the lake in the weeks since the man went missing.

DEEP Environmental Conservation Police, the Candlewood Lake Authority, Brookfield PD, Danbury PD and Fire, and the Connecticut State Police Dive Team all assisted in the search effort.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

