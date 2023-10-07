State cannabis sales total more than $122 million since beginning of the year

Recreational cannabis sales began six months ago.

CONNECTICUT, USA — For marijuana dispensaries in Connecticut, the past six months have gone by in the blink of an eye.

"That getting open process felt like it took awhile but since then it’s been sort of off to the races getting products in and seeing new people every day," said Ryan Green, general manager of Fine Fettle in Manchester.

Recreational cannabis sales began back on January 10th and since then sales have increased each month. With a total of more than $122 million in recreational and medical sales combined in these first six months.

"Really, really well. We’re seeing a constant increase in sales, in customers," Green said.

Fine Fettle has four locally owned dispensaries around the state. They said while Connecticut was not the first in the area to allow for recreational cannabis, interest does seem to be growing.

"More expansion, more opportunity we’re just really hoping to keep this pace going where we’re seeing 8-900 people a day," Green said.

But where does the money made go? Connecticut makes its share of the profit through taxes.

Recreational cannabis is subject to three. The 6.35% sales tax, a state tax based on the amount of THC in the product, and a 3% municipal tax.

That money goes to the general fund, to a prevention and recovery services fund, and to a social equity and innovation fund.

"I think this is a step in the right direction to say hey we’re gonna make amends," said Kevin Taylor, executive director, of Neighborhood Housing Services of Waterbury.

The social equity funds go back into the communities most impacted by the war on drugs.

Neighborhood Housing Services of Waterbury is one of six grant managers that received $1 million to support organizations in the city. The money, which comes from cannabis sales will go to re-entry and youth programs.

"We know there are a lot of organizations out there that will make good use of this and we’re just looking forward to giving it out into the community so we can make the city of Waterbury a better place to live," Taylor said.

The application period for those funds is now open. Those interested can visit here for more information.

