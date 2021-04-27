Man killed in crash after vehicle crosses center line in Canterbury

Crash happened on Rt. 168

CANTERBURY, Conn. — One man is dead in a rollover crash Monday afternoon in Canterbury.

Connecticut State Police said Raymond Coughlin, 60, of Canterbury died when the Jeep Wrangler he was driving crossed the center line at the intersection of Elmdale Road and Rt. 169, struck a stone wall and overturned.

Police said Coughlin was declared dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

