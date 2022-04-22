Canterbury mother, daughter sentenced for involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol riots

The two were both sentenced Friday to 36 months of probation, and they are ordered to pay $500 to the U.S. Capitol.

Example video title will go here for this video

CANTERBURY, Conn. — A Canterbury mother and daughter have been sentenced for their involvement in the riots at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021.

The two were both sentenced Friday to 36 months of probation, and they are ordered to pay $500 to the Architect of the Capitol. It will help pay for the nearly $1.5 million in damage done to the building.

Carla Krzywicki, 20, and her mother Jean Lavin, 57, both of Canterbury, were arrested in September 2021.

They pleaded guilty in January 2022 to one count each of parading, demonstrating or picketing in the U.S. Capitol building. Three other initial charges have been dropped.

The duo told investigators they traveled by bus to Washington with a group that formed on Facebook. They missed former President Donald Trump's speech but said they followed a crowd to the U.S. Capitol grounds.

Krzywicki posted photos to Facebook of the two inside the building. She later took down the post, telling FBI investigators that it seemed like a bad idea to leave it up.

Photos of the women show them inside the Capitol and Lavin carrying a sign that read “Trump Won” on one side and “Don’t allow 7 states of cheaters to hijack our election!” on the other.

Lavin's lawyer, public defender Charles Wilson, declined to comment after the sentencing Friday. He wrote in court documents that Lavin was inside the Capitol for about 30 minutes. She had no plans that day other than to see Trump speak, and now recognizes that entering the Capitol was wrong, he wrote.

Krzywicki's attorney, H. Heather Shaner, said her client accompanied her mother to Washington because her mother's friend had decided not to make the trip and Krzywicki was worried about her mother's heart condition. Shaner said Krzywicki is not political and if anything is liberal-leaning.

“If anything good came of Jan. 6,” Shaner said in a phone interview, “it was whatever spell her mother had over her ... was broken. She's sweet, she's kind and very responsible.”

A handful of other Connecticut residents have been arrested for their involvement in the Capitol riots, including a Ridgefield man, a 24-year-old New London man, and a couple from Groton

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.