x
Skip Navigation

FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

local

Historic tree taken down in Collinsville

The tree faces health issues and can not be saved
Credit: FOX61

CANTON, Connecticut — The tallest tree in the state was taken down Monday afternoon.

The horse chestnut tree in Collinsville was planted over 150 years ago according to town historians and resides on Main Street. 

The tree grew to have an impressive circumference of 164 inches (13 and a half feet approximately) and stands 96 feet tall. The average height for this type of tree is 50 feet - 75 feet according to the Arbor Day Foundation.

This tree was considered the tallest in the state. 

Credit: FOX61
Collinsville tree cut down

The tree was measured and listed in the Connecticut Notable Tree directory in 2015 when it measured 154 inches in circumference. 

The tree sadly faces health issues that it can not be saved from. 