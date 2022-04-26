x
Canton Intermediate school evacuated after threatening note found: Police

The threat of a bomb was written in a note found in a school bathroom.
canton police

CANTON, Connecticut — Students at the Canton Intermediate school were evacuated Tuesday morning after a threatening note was found in a bathroom, police said.

Students were moved to a nearby community center after a note was found in the bathroom saying there was a bomb in the building.

No one was injured. 

Police are investigating and checking the building, however, they do not believe the threat is serious. 

This is a developing story.

