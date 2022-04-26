Canton Intermediate school evacuated after threatening note found: Police

CANTON, Connecticut — Students at the Canton Intermediate school were evacuated Tuesday morning after a threatening note was found in a bathroom, police said.
Students were moved to a nearby community center after a note was found in the bathroom saying there was a bomb in the building.
No one was injured.
Police are investigating and checking the building, however, they do not believe the threat is serious.
This is a developing story.
