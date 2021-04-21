Fisherman's harrowing rescue off Cape Cod coast caught on camera

CAPE COD, Mass. — A fisherman was rescued off the Massachusett's coast Tuesday morning by the Coast Guard.
Officials said the New Bedford-based fishing vessel Mary Anne and the fisherman were 132 miles off Cape Cod when the 56-year-old began experiencing severe abdominal pain. The Coast Guard was notified around 6:30 a.m.
Rescue crews managed to get the fisherman into an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter three hours later.
He was taken to Massachusett's General Hospital for care. His condition is unknown at this time.
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.