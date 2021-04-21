Fisherman's harrowing rescue off Cape Cod coast caught on camera

The man was suffering severe abdominal pain while on a boat 132 miles off the coast of Cape Cod.

CAPE COD, Mass. — A fisherman was rescued off the Massachusett's coast Tuesday morning by the Coast Guard.

Officials said the New Bedford-based fishing vessel Mary Anne and the fisherman were 132 miles off Cape Cod when the 56-year-old began experiencing severe abdominal pain. The Coast Guard was notified around 6:30 a.m.

Rescue crews managed to get the fisherman into an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter three hours later.

He was taken to Massachusett's General Hospital for care. His condition is unknown at this time.

