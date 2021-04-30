x
Portion of Whalley Avenue in New Haven closed for at least 3 hours after pedestrian was struck

Police said on Twitter the closure is between Ramsdell and Anthony Streets.
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Police said Friday a major intersection is closed in the Elm City.

New Haven PD said on Twitter, a car accident prompted the closure on Whalley Avenue between Ramsdell and Anthony Streets.

Officials tell FOX61 a pedestrian was struck and sustained critical injuries.

The area is expected to be closed for more than three hours.

