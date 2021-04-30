Portion of Whalley Avenue in New Haven closed for at least 3 hours after pedestrian was struck

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Police said Friday a major intersection is closed in the Elm City.
New Haven PD said on Twitter, a car accident prompted the closure on Whalley Avenue between Ramsdell and Anthony Streets.
Officials tell FOX61 a pedestrian was struck and sustained critical injuries.
The area is expected to be closed for more than three hours.
FOX61 will provide more details as they become available.
This is a developing story.
