Portion of Whalley Avenue in New Haven closed for at least 3 hours after pedestrian was struck

Police said on Twitter the closure is between Ramsdell and Anthony Streets.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Police said Friday a major intersection is closed in the Elm City.

New Haven PD said on Twitter, a car accident prompted the closure on Whalley Avenue between Ramsdell and Anthony Streets.

Officials tell FOX61 a pedestrian was struck and sustained critical injuries.

The area is expected to be closed for more than three hours.

MV Accident on Whalley/Ramsdell. Whalley Avenue between Ramsdell and Anthony is closed for the next 3+ hours. — NewHavenPD (@NewHavenPolice) April 30, 2021

FOX61 will provide more details as they become available.

This is a developing story.

