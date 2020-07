Officials say a 50-year-old man driving a construction truck was getting off Exit 2 when he had a medical episode.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A car landed in the parking lot of a New Haven school late Friday morning after barreling off I-91.

New Haven Fire Department say a 50-year-old man driving a construction truck was getting off Exit 2 when he had a medical episode.

The car crashed through the guard rail into construction equipment at Conte West Hills Middle School.

Man was rushed to the hospital and is in stable condition.

According to officials, no one else was injured in the accident.

BREAKING: Car came barreling off I-91 into parking lot of new haven school. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/vOHbxwOKEY — Ashley Afonso (@AshleyAfonso) July 24, 2020