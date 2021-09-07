Bicyclist injured following crash with car in Manchester

The bicyclist suffered "significant injuries", police said.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — A 51-year-old bicyclist is recovering from injures following a crash with a car.

Manchester police said the crash happened just before 9 p.m. Monday at the intersection of High Street and Walnut Street.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found the man suffering from "significant injuries", according to police. The driver of the car and their passenger were uninjured, police said.

The bicyclist was taken to Hartford Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Police are investigating what led up to the crash. Anyone who may have information is asked to call Manchester police at 860-645-5560.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.