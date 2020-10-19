Car bursts into flames at Waterbury mall

A trip to pick up dinner turned into a frightening scene Saturday night.

WATERBURY, Conn. — A FOX61 viewer shared this photo of an automobile inferno at the Brass Mill Center mall in Waterbury on Saturday.

According to Waterbury fire officials, a man pulled into a parking spot at the mall around 8:20 p.m. in order to pick up dinner from the Olive Garden restaurant, and while getting out of the car saw flames in the back seat of his 2011 Cadillac.

An employee of the Olive Garden came out with a fire extinguisher but the fire had grown to big and couldn't be put out. When the fire department arrived they found the car engulfed in flames.

Firefighters put out the fire, and luckily, no one was injured. The fire marshal's preliminary investigation indicates the fire started under the back seat, and appears to be accidental.