Wrong way driver collides head-on with tractor-trailer in New Haven

Connecticut State Police responded around 2 a.m. to the northbound side of I-95 north near Exit 50.
Credit: Daniel - stock.adobe.com
Police lights at night in the city

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A wrong-way driver collided with a tractor-trailer on Interstate-95 in New Haven overnight Thursday, state police said.

Connecticut State Police responded around 2 a.m. to the northbound side of I-95 north near exit 50.

A tractor-trailer was traveling north when a Honda CR-V was traveling south on the northbound side, the wrong way.  The Honda collided with the tractor-trailer head-on, state police said.

The Honda driver and passenger sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital. The tractor-trailer driver was not injured.

The highway was shut down for several hours and has since reopened.

The investigation is ongoing, and charges are pending, troopers said.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call state police Trooper Farrow at 203-696-2500.

In July, there were several wrong-way crashes on Connecticut's roads. Most of them were fatal, including crashes in Bridgeport and Manchester.

