2 injured in car collision with train: North Haven firefighters

Both occupants were injured and transported to a nearby hospital, firefighters said.

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. — North Haven firefighters responded to two people in a car struck by a train on Mill Road on Tuesday.

Both occupants were injured and transported to a nearby hospital, firefighters said. The extent of the injuries is not known.

The train was carrying cargo, and the cargo is considered non-hazardous. The train did not derail as a result of the crash, officials said. It's not clear what led up to the crash.

Delays are expected. North Haven police are investigating the incident.

This is a developing breaking news story.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.