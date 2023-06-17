Car crash into Bloomfield fish market under investigation

The driver tried to apply the brakes, but the brakes did not engage and the car ended up crashing into the building, according to police.

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. — Firefighters are investigating after a car crashed into World Fish Market in Bloomfield early Saturday morning.

A car crashed into the building on 1023 Blue Hills Ave., the Bloomfield Fire Department confirmed to FOX61.

Police found the driver, uninjured, outside the car when they arrived.

The driver told police she was driving west on Ledyard Ave. at around 40 MPH when she tried to stop at the Blue Hills Ave. intersection. She applied the brakes, but the brakes did not engage, the driver told police. The car continued west across Blue Hills Ave. before crashing into the building, police said.

It's not known if there was anyone in the building at the time of the crash. It is not clear if the fish market is open for business Saturday.

Paradise Restaurant, next door to the fish market, is open for business, the restaurant told FOX61.

As of 8 a.m., emergency crews were no longer on scene and the car appeared to have been removed from the building. Visible damage included a broken wall, window and equipment damage inside the restaurant. Police said the car was fully inside the building.

Note: Initial reports indicated that the car crashed into a restaurant, but officials have since reported that the car crashed into the fish market. This story has been updated to reflect the clarification.

This is a developing story. FOX61 has a crew at the scene and will update this story as more information comes in.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.