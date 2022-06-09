Father, son struck by vehicle evading crash in Hamden: Police

Police believe the father sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries, while the son sustained minor injuries.

HAMDEN, Conn. — A father and his son are recovering after a car "driving erratically" from a prior crash struck them as they were crossing the street Thursday morning, Hamden police said.

Officers were called to the area of Dixwell Avenue and Hillcrest Avenue for a crash. One of the vehicles evaded and was found shortly afterward in the area of Dixwell and Homestead Avenue.

Police tried to make contact with the driver, but the driver began driving erratically "in circles" before going south on Dixwell, according to police.

The same vehicle struck a man and a young child as they were crossing the street on Dixwell Avenue near Newtown Street, police said.

Police believe the father sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries, while the son sustained minor injuries.

Anyone with information or video surveillance in the area is asked to contact Officer Brett Ferrara of the Hamden Police Department’s Traffic Division at (203) 230-4000 or bferrara@hamdenpd.com.

Leah Myers is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at lmyers@fox61.com

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.