4 injured, one seriously, in Manchester crash

Police said one of the cars driving on Center Street crossed into oncoming traffic, into the front of a house, and then crashed into another car.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — Four people are recovering after they were injured in a two-car crash in Manchester Friday night, according to police.

Police said the crash happened around 10 p.m. on Center Street near Falknor Drive.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found two cars involved in a crash.

Police said that it's believed one of the vehicles was driving east on Center Street and crossed into the oncoming lane of traffic and off the roadway into the front of a house. The vehicle then continued back into the roadway, colliding with another vehicle that had been driving west on Center Street.

The driver of the first car had "significant injuries" according to police while the driver and two juveniles in the other car were also injured. All were taken to the hospital. Their condition is not known at this time.

This incident is currently under investigation by the Manchester Police Department Traffic Unit. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has additional information should contact Ofc. Konrad Rozwadowski at 860-533-862.

