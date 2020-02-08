Violent crash on Main Street, Hartford sends 12 people to hospital

HARTFORD, Conn. — Three cars collided on Hartford's Main Street around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night, sending a dozen people to city hospitals. Police say one person was in critical condition. Young children were among the passengers, but what injuries they sustained is not known at this time.

FOX61 was first on the scene of the violent crash which happened in the 1200 block of Main Street, near Dunkin' Donuts Ballpark. Witnesses told reporter Brian Didlake they heard the crash happen, ran to the scene, and saw one young girl who had gone through the windshield. A female witness used her own shirt to stop the young girl's bleeding. Another witness said he carried a baby away from the scene, worried about a possible fire from leaking fuel.