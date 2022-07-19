Several injured in 3-car crash on Route 3 in Wethersfield: Troopers

While the first two vehicles slowed down for the construction, the Ford did not slow down and ended up striking the Nissan's rear, state police said.

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — A three-car crash on Route 3 in Wethersfield left at least two people with serious injuries on Tuesday morning.

A Honda Civic, Nissan Rogue, and Ford F250 were traveling south in the left lane, near an active construction zone, state police said.

While the first two vehicles slowed down for the construction, the Ford did not slow down and ended up striking the Nissan's rear, state police said. The Nissan rolled over and stopped on its roof on the left shoulder. The Ford then struck the Honda's rear.

The passenger of the Nissan is listed in critical condition at a nearby hospital, state police said. The Nissan driver also has suspected serious injuries, according to troopers.

The Honda driver and its two passengers were also hospitalized for minor injuries.

The Ford driver is suspected to have minor injuries, troopers said.

Anyone with information or footage is asked to contact Trooper Dean at Troop H in Hartford at 860-534-1000.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.