Police investigating after car crashes into home in West Hartford

The town's Building Department deemed the Fairwood Farms Drive garage structurally unsafe.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — An investigation is underway Thursday after a car crashed into a house, police said.

West Hartford police responded to the home on Fairwood Farms Drive around 2:15 p.m.

Officers arrived and determined that a vehicle parked inside of a garage had been struck by a second vehicle traveling in the driveway, an official said in a release.

The parked vehicle was then pushed partially through the back wall of the garage causing significant damage to the garage.

The damage was reviewed by the town's Building Department, and the garage was deemed structurally unsafe.

Injuries were not reported, according to police. The case remains under investigation.

