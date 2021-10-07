x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Police investigating after car crashes into home in West Hartford

The town's Building Department deemed the Fairwood Farms Drive garage structurally unsafe.
Credit: West Hartford PD

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — An investigation is underway Thursday after a car crashed into a house, police said.

West Hartford police responded to the home on Fairwood Farms Drive around 2:15 p.m.

RELATED: Police: Car crashes into Norwich home's 2nd story after ramming cars in bar's parking lot

Officers arrived and determined that a vehicle parked inside of a garage had been struck by a second vehicle traveling in the driveway, an official said in a release.

The parked vehicle was then pushed partially through the back wall of the garage causing significant damage to the garage.   

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines  

The damage was reviewed by the town's Building Department, and the garage was deemed structurally unsafe.

RELATED: Car crashes into East Berlin house, damages porch

Injuries were not reported, according to police. The case remains under investigation.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS 

Download the FOX61 News APP 

iTunes: Click here to download 

Google Play: Click here to download 

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61. 

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download. 

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM 