Car crashes into Meriden bedroom

Man sleeping in the room was able to escape but his dog was found dead

MERIDEN, Conn. — Police are investigating a car that crashed into the bedroom of a house in Meriden Friday night.

Officers received a call at 11:44p.m. and found a Chevrolet Equinox had crashed into the side of a house on Yale Avenue. The man sleeping in the room was able to get out out the house and is at Harford Hospital where he is currently stable. His dog was found dead by Meriden Fire Fighters.

Officers found that Stephanie Lancaster, 40, of Meriden was traveling west on Miller avenue approaching the Yale Avenue intersection. Lancaster drove through the intersection and off the road.

Police say her car went airborne in front of the neighbor's house and hit the corner of the house, then landed on top of a car parked in the driveway and pushed another parked car. Lancaster continued driving and crashed half of the car into the house.

Lancaster was transported to Hartford Hospital and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation by Meriden police and any witnesses are asked to call (203)-60-6201 or email Mgiambrone@Meridenct.gov.

