Car crashes into Milford home; one person injured

Firefighters had to build supports for the damaged home and handle a gas leak.

MILFORD, Conn. — A car crashed into a house in Milford on Saturday morning, sending the driver to the hospital and forcing firefighters to prop up the damaged home.

The 9-1-1 calls started coming in at 9:01 a.m. with reports that had crashed into a house at 35 South Street. The Milford Fire Department says units arrived on the scene six minutes later and found a single vehicle that had hit the home, causing substantial structural damage.

The crash also caused a minor gas leak, firefighters quickly shut off the gas supply.

The vehicle driver was evaluated and transported to an area hospital by the paramedics.

Because of the structural damage to the house, members from MFD's Quint 5, Squad 1, and Tower 1 units built wooden support shores to prevent further damage to the building.

Fire Department members remained on the scene until 10:58 assisting other agencies and the homeowner.