Car crashes into Norwich house; driver has "life-threatening injuries".

The crash happened just before 5 a.m.

NORWICH, Conn. — Police in Norwich are investigating why a car went off the road and smashed into a home early Saturday morning. No one in the home was injured, but the driver has life-threatening injuries.

According to Norwich Fire Department Battalion Chief Despathy, units responded to 46 Rockwell Street at 4:52 a.m, along with the Norwich Police Department and American Ambulance. The vehicle had run into a single family residence and had severe front-end damage. The one driver, who was the only occupant, was extricated and transported to Backus Hospital with life-threatening injuries.