Car crashes into Tolland liquor store leaving structural damage

TOLLAND, Conn. — A car crashed into Tolland Village Spirit Shop on Tuesday, leaving structural damage and lots of liquor bottles everywhere.

The liquor store on 66 Merrow Road has minor damage on the outside but internal damage that would require a big cleanup, town manager Brian Foley said in a Twitter post.

No one was reported to be hurt.

The Tolland building inspector, fire marshall, and fire chief are at the scene.

Foley shared photos of the car vs. the building on Twitter.

Car vs building at Tolland Village Spirit Shop. Everyone is safe. Driver cooperative. Damage appears minor on the outside, but clearly internal structural damage & big cleanup. Tolland Building inspector, Fire Marshal￼Fire Chief all on scene to help the business is open ASAP. pic.twitter.com/Lwnuayo9UI — Brian Foley (@LtFoley) January 3, 2023

