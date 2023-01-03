x
Car crashes into Tolland liquor store leaving structural damage

The liquor store on 66 Merrow Road, has minor damage on the outside but internal damage that would require a big clean up.
Credit: Lt. Brian Foley

TOLLAND, Conn. — A car crashed into Tolland Village Spirit Shop on Tuesday, leaving structural damage and lots of liquor bottles everywhere.

The liquor store on 66 Merrow Road has minor damage on the outside but internal damage that would require a big cleanup, town manager Brian Foley said in a Twitter post.

No one was reported to be hurt. 

The Tolland building inspector, fire marshall, and fire chief are at the scene. 

Foley shared photos of the car vs. the building on Twitter. 

