Car flips after hitting a pole in East Haven

EAST HAVEN, Conn. — Emergency crews were called to a crash Wednesday afternoon where a car hit a pole.
Police say the crash occurred in the area of James and Burr Street in East Haven.
Police said the vehicle struck a utility pole and came to a rest on it’s side. Utility companies have been notified.
Police have Burr Street shut down between Haines Street and Gerrish Avenue.
The East Haven Fire Department performed a 13 minute extrication on the operator who was alert and conscious.
The operator was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital with what appears to be non- life threatening injuries.