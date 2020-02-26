x
Car flips after hitting a pole in East Haven

The pole was sheared at the base
Credit: FOX61

EAST HAVEN, Conn. — Emergency crews were called to a crash Wednesday afternoon where a car hit a pole. 

Police say the crash occurred in the area of James and Burr Street in East Haven.

Police said the vehicle struck a utility pole and came to a rest on it’s side. Utility companies have been notified.

 Police have Burr Street shut down between Haines Street and Gerrish Avenue. 

The East Haven Fire Department performed a 13 minute extrication on the operator who was alert and conscious.

 The operator was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital with what appears to be non- life threatening injuries.