Car flips after hitting a pole in East Haven

The pole was sheared at the base

EAST HAVEN, Conn. — Emergency crews were called to a crash Wednesday afternoon where a car hit a pole.

Police say the crash occurred in the area of James and Burr Street in East Haven.

Police said the vehicle struck a utility pole and came to a rest on it’s side. Utility companies have been notified.

Police have Burr Street shut down between Haines Street and Gerrish Avenue.

The East Haven Fire Department performed a 13 minute extrication on the operator who was alert and conscious.