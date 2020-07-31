Breaking: Emergency crews responding to car into river in Seymour

A car ended up in the Housatonic River late Friday afternoon

SEYMOUR, Conn. — First responders are on the scene of car that overturned into the Housatonic River off of Roosevelt Drive in Seymour.

It's not clear how the car ended up in the water, or the conditions of the occupants.

The car was reportedly floating down the river, but has come to a stop in the area of 179 Roosevelt Drive (Route 34).

A person who answered the phone at Seymour Fire Headquarters said he could not comment.