Car goes over bridge in Bristol: Police

The crash occurred in the area of Andrews Street, police said.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Police are investigating after a car went off a bridge on Tuesday in Bristol.

At around 9:40 a.m., a Toyota Corolla driving northbound on Andrews Street left the roadway and went over a bridge abutment of the Pequabuck River, police said.

Police said that two people were taken to a trauma center for medical care but were conscious and alert. Their injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

No other cars were involved in the crash.

