Car into Zion Street house in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. — A house was damaged this morning on Zion Street in Hartford after a car crashed into a home.
Little details are known at this time but as FOX61's Lissette Nunez arrived on scene, she witnessed a heavily damaged white SUV being towed away.
She spoke with a family member who was visibly shaken but said he and others were alright.
Family members were allowed back in to salvage any belongings.
The crash left a large hole in the front of the house.
Police say at this time there were no reported injuries. There have also been no arrests made at the time.
The crash remains under investigation.