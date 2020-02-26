Car into Zion Street house in Hartford

At this time there's no word on any injruies

HARTFORD, Conn. — A house was damaged this morning on Zion Street in Hartford after a car crashed into a home.

Little details are known at this time but as FOX61's Lissette Nunez arrived on scene, she witnessed a heavily damaged white SUV being towed away.

She spoke with a family member who was visibly shaken but said he and others were alright.

Family members were allowed back in to salvage any belongings.

The crash left a large hole in the front of the house.

Police say at this time there were no reported injuries. There have also been no arrests made at the time.