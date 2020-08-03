Car launched 30 feet after speeding and crashing into parked SUV on Wethersfield Avenue

Both occupants transported to hospital

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford Police Department were on scene after 11:00 last night for a serious rollover crash involving a parked SUV and a Honda Civic at 900 Wethersfield Avenue.

Hartford Police say that a Honda Civic with an aftermarket turbocharger/intercooler setup crashed into a parked SUV, launching it over 30 feet and onto its side.

They also said that both occupants of the Civic were transported to the hospital for treatment.

There is no word on the seriousness of the victims' injuries.