Car reported into a pond in Berlin

Crash happened on Rt. 9 Northbound

BERLIN, Connecticut — Emergency crews were called out to a car that had crashed into a pond on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said the crash happened on Rt. 9 northbound involving a car that went into a pond. The incident is causing heavy traffic delays in the area and police said to avoid the area just beyond the entrance ramp from Christian Lane.

This is a developing story.

