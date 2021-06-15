Car reported into a pond in Berlin

BERLIN, Connecticut — Emergency crews were called out to a car that had crashed into a pond on Tuesday afternoon.
Officials said the crash happened on Rt. 9 northbound involving a car that went into a pond. The incident is causing heavy traffic delays in the area and police said to avoid the area just beyond the entrance ramp from Christian Lane.
This is a developing story.
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.