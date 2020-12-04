Car runs off road, found upside down in Ashford pond, person extricated

ASHFORD, Conn. — Just before 8 p.m. Saturday, emergency crews were called to single-car crash in Ashford, off of Kinney Hollow Road near Town Hall Road. They discovered a car in a nearby pond, upside down with the engine running.



One person was extricated from the car, according to Tollan County 9-1-1. They were being transported via Life Star. No word yet on the extent of their injuries or the cause of the crash.