Car slams into New Haven house

2 people were home at the time.

A New Haven family of four is displaced tonight after a driver slammed into their living room.

Two people were home at the time but luckily no one was hurt. They tell FOX61 they had asked for speed bumps in the past.

The mother and 13-year-old were home in bedroom at the time. The father and other daughter out.

The crash happened at 7:40 pm.

The family said the landlord will put in support beam and then can come back and get their stuff. They will be staying with family tonight and hope to be back home soon.

They are thanking God no one was in the room. The father says he would have been if he didn’t go out.