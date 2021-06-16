Car smashes into West Hartford drycleaners

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Emergency crews were called out Wednesday morning after a car smashed into a dry cleaners in West Hartford.
The crash happened at 2477 Albany Avenue when a Honda Pilot hit the front of Dry Kleaning By McKleans. The business is in a small shopping center along with Crown Market and Starbucks.
There was no word on injuries, or how extensive was the damage to the building.
This is a developing story.
