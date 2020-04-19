Car stolen with 2-year-old inside of it in New Haven

Mother left car running while picking up food; child found safe several blocks away

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven Police say they are investigating a stolen auto that was taken with a two-year-old child inside. Officers have since located the two year old and are continuing the search for the car and suspect.

Police say it happened around 3:30 p.m. when the chid’s mother stopped to pick up a food order at a downtown Chapel Street restaurant. The moter left her son alone in the car, with the engine running.

A thief jumped in the car and drove away with the child in the vehicle. Officers found the child unharmed several blocks away on Beers Street.