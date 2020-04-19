Car stolen with 2-year-old inside of it in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven Police say they are investigating a stolen auto that was taken with a two-year-old child inside. Officers have since located the two year old and are continuing the search for the car and suspect.
Police say it happened around 3:30 p.m. when the chid’s mother stopped to pick up a food order at a downtown Chapel Street restaurant. The moter left her son alone in the car, with the engine running.
A thief jumped in the car and drove away with the child in the vehicle. Officers found the child unharmed several blocks away on Beers Street.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6316.
