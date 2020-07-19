First and Finest: Car theft task force; Blood drive; Bobcat in the house

Weekly chat with Connecticut State Police

In today's segment of "First and Finest" -- Connecticut State Police discussed the growing problem of car thefts happening around the state.

Trooper Josue Dorelus says many times -- the vehicles that are stolen were left unlocked with the keys inside or the key fobs nearby.

"And if you look at the state police stats alone - during the first 17 days of this month, state police troopers investigated or received reports of 25 motor vehicles along averaging more than one a day and recovered 41 stolen vehicles in that same time frame."

State police say the multi-city auto theft and urban violence taskforce has proven successful in cracking down on the issue.

"Ever since the inception of the group which was February of this year, we were able to remove 154 stolen motor vehicles from the Connecticut roadways. Countless firearms and charge individuals with crimes of larceny or various weapons."

Trooper Dorelus says the car thefts are happening more in suburban areas of the state.