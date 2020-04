Officials say the suburbs are getting hit hard. Police say only five of the 31 cars were taken from Hartford, Bridgeport, or New Haven.

"LOCK YOUR CARS, TAKE YOUR KEYS." -- it's a message police have shared twice this week.

According to Hartford Police, 31 cars were stolen in Connecticut, just in the last 24 hours.

21 of the vehicles were stolen with the keys left inside.

Officials urge residents, especially in the state's suburbs to protect themselves a little better, as they are getting hit hard.