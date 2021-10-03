Police investigate a car versus pedestrian in Southington

The victim sustained broken ribs, a broken clavicle, and a head laceration

SOUTHINGTON, Conn — Police are investigating the scene where a pedestrian that was struck by a car in Southington on Saturday afternoon.

Officers say they responded to the scene at the intersection of College Avenue and Minthal Drive at around 3:09 p.m. They learned a Juvenile operator of a Subaru Forester was going East on Minthal Drive. While trying to go around a curve, the car went straight and hit a pedestrian who was working on his lawn by the curb.

The victim sustained serious injuries and was transported to the hospital. Police say the victim suffered from broken ribs, a broken clavicle, and a head laceration.

Police have identified the victim as Richard Suiter. The operator, passenger, and vehicle owner have been cooperative in the investigation.

Southing Police Department Accident Investigation Team is currently investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Tom Atterrato at 860-378-1600 Ex 2373 or email tatterrato@southingtonpolice.org

