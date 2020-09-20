Car vs. motorcycle crash closes Arrigoni Bridge

Life Star helicopter was called to transport cyclist after head-on collision.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Police are investigating after a motorcycle and car crashed head-on on the Arrigoni Bridge between Portland and Middletown Sunday. The crash closed the bridge for hours.

Police say the motorcycle was traveling east towards Portland and collided with a car traveling west about 2 p.m. The collision happened on the Middletown side of the bridge, which is currently under construction that reduces traffic to one lane in each direction.

Life Star helicopter landed on the Portland side of the bridge and transported the cyclist for life-threatening injuries. Police did not provide any information on injuries to the driver or any other occupants of the car.

An accident reconstruction team was called to the scene. The bridge was closed for over 2 hours, but was open to traffic again by 5 p.m.