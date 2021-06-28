Car vs. pole crash closes Route 138 in Griswold

State Police confirmed injuries were sustained during the crash, but the number of people involved and the extent of injuries are unknown at this time.

GRISWOLD, Conn. — Route 138 is closed Monday morning after a crash.

Police are investigating after a car crashed into a pole in the area of Cook Hill Road and Route 201 in Griswold.

State Police confirmed injuries were sustained during the crash, but the number of people involved and the extent of injuries are unknown at this time.

According to reports, one person was trapped.

A tow truck has arrived on scene. Officials say the area will be closed for the next couple hours.

Motor Vehicle Crash: GRISWOLD - Route 138 CLOSED between Cook Hill Road and Route 201 because of Crash (1 Vehicle versus pole). Reported... — Statewide CTDOT (@CTDOT_Statewide) June 28, 2021

FOX61 will provide more details as they become available.

