Car vs. utility pole crash closes portion of Spring Street in Naugatuck for the weekend

Police say the road closure and restoration is expected to take throughout the weekend due to the already existing backlog of utility work.

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Police are investigating a car crash that occurred early Saturday morning.

According to officials, a 2006 Kia Spectra was northbound on Spring Street just before 2 a.m., when it left the roadway colliding with a utility pole.

The driver fled the scene and police are working to identify them.

Spring Street in the area of Mallane Lane is now blocked by the utility pole and live wires.

Residents and drivers are urges to avoid the area.

