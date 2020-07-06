Caravan 4 Justice travels to State Capitol

The event specifically called on women to speak out.

HARTFORD, Conn — Dozens of cars from all over the state traveled from Stamford to Hartford to send a strong message., calling out police brutality and racial inequality.

"We are sick and tired, but we’re not gonna be sick and tired anymore, we’re not gonna sit in our houses of watch, we will not be silent," said State Senator Marilyn Moore.

The Caravan 4 Justice event specifically called on women to speak out.

"A lot of times women aren’t in charge, they aren’t the voices you hear in the forefront," said Chavon Hamilton of Hartford.

As mothers, grandmothers and friends, many of them were making sure their voices were loud, sharing their own experiences.

"My middle son is adopted, in the 80's his parents died from AIDS, my other two sons are my biological sons who people think are adopted because of their race,"said Donna Mack of Darien.

Living in a predominantly white community, she says she’s seen the effects of systematic racism first hand.

"Often times in white affluent towns they don’t understand what we have to go through when we see confederate flags flying in Connecticut, when we get told that the children make their children feel uncomfortable," she said.

That’s why the death of George Floyd struck a chord with her, like many other mothers.

"When i saw George Floyd call out to his mother, he called out to all mothers to stand up and help and I knew that that could’ve been one of my sons," said Mack.

Coming together Sunday was one part of a push for change, but many said it’s the work that comes after that, that will make a difference.

"Voting doesn’t solve everything but it’s definitely a start," said Hamilton

"We want you to call every legislator in this state, both in the house and senate, democrat and republican, and we want you to get on this governor to tell him we want this," said Moore.