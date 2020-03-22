Care facilities find creative ways for family members to visit patients safely

Limitations inspire creativity

GLASTONBURY, Conn. — Nursing homes have had to change the way they keep residents connected to their families. They were one of the first places to stop allowing visitors because of concerns about the coronavirus.

At Glastonbury Health Care Center, visits are now through a window. It’s not the same, but it gives both sides a sense of security.

“At least she doesn’t feel that she’s left alone, you know that we’re still around and everything,” said Carol Stovall of Glastonbury.

The idea for window visits started with one family coming to visit their loved one and it took off from there.

“It’s overwhelming, they’re very appreciative and I’m loving the fact that we’re getting a great response from the public,” said Nickeisha Bewry, an administrator at Glastonbury Health Care Center.

Visits are now scheduled every day, and some families say they visit multiple times a day even if it’s just to check in.

“You need to do everything they tell you to do you so you can get strong and get home. We want you home as soon as possible,” said Bob Wood to his wife Debbie through the glass.

In addition to the window visits, the staff uses technology to keep families connected.