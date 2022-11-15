'A Christmas Story' cast members look to make bid for iconic Cleveland house for sale

Yano Anaya, who played Grover Dill in the 1983 film, told 3News that seven cast members want to put in an offer for the property in Tremont.

CLEVELAND — 3News has confirmed that cast members from the 1983 film "A Christmas Story" are working to make an offer on the iconic house in Tremont that is now for sale.

The house, used in the filming of the holiday classic, went on the market on Monday, along with 1.3 acres of land and several other buildings.

Yano Anaya, who played the role of Scut Farkus' henchman Grover Dill in the movie, told 3News' Neil Fischer that there's around seven members from the original cast who are willing to make an offer.

"I foresee it happening, for sure," said Anaya.

Anaya signed autographs and took pictures with fans at Great Northern Mall Tuesday afternoon ahead of the premiere of the new sequel "A Christmas Story Christmas," which will stream on HBO Max starting on Thursday.

However, questions remain as to what the future of the property and ownership will look like.

"It would be a beautiful thing for the entire cast to run the operations," Anaya said. "We want to do it as a family."

Approximately 150,000 people visit the house from "A Christmas Story" each year. On Monday, a tour guide at the house said 45,000 of the visitors come in December.

"It's something that has been part of people's lives their entire life," said Anaya. "It's an amazing experience for them."

On Tuesday, the current owner of "A Christmas Story" House provided more information as to why he is putting the property up for sale.

“I am selling because it is simply time for me to move on to a new adventure in life after 20 years in this endeavor,” current owner Brian Jones wrote in a Facebook post. “It has been an honor to be the steward of such an amazing piece of Americana."

Jones has also confirmed the property will remain open for tours and overnight stays throughout the sale.

“We are NOT closing,” he reassured. “We are open and will remain so now and into the future. It’s business as usual. Come see us. All reservations for overnights and pre-purchased tickets are valid and will be honored.”

3News' Ryan Haidet contributed to this story