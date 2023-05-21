Cat stolen in Shelton hotel burglary located

Princess, the hairless cat, was taken in January.

SHELTON, Conn. — A hairless cat taken during a January hotel burglary has been found was to be returned to it's owner Saturday.

In January, Shelton Police reported a burglary from a hotel room. Several items were reported missing including the victim’s hairless cat Princess. There were no signs of forced entry into the room.

Police arrested Zyair Lopez, 20, and Toni Douglas-Alves, 24, in February. They were charged with Burglary 3rd Degree, Larceny 3rd Degree, Conspiracy to commit Burglary 3rd Degree and Conspiracy to commit Larceny 3rd Degree. However, detectives were unable to locate the cat.

But last week, police received a call from a woman in Massachusetts who said that she bought a hairless cat a few months ago in Bridgeport. She learned the cat may have been the animal stolen from Shelton in January. Detectives met with the woman Saturday and she turned over the cat after confirming it was the stolen animal. The cat was be reunited with the victim later Saturday. Detectives are still investigating the circumstances regarding the sale of the stolen cat.

“We appreciate the integrity of the female who purchased the cat for $1,300 and notified police once she learned the cat was stolen so the animal could go back to the rightful owner,” said police in an email.

Doug Stewart is the Senior Digital Content Producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

