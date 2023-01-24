Connecticut lawmakers propose bill to help protect victims of catalytic converter thefts

State Representative Gary Turco proposed new legislation requiring insurance to cover the replacement cost of stolen converters.

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — After a rise in catalytic converter thefts across Connecticut, especially targeting school bus yards, state lawmakers are now trying to protect car owners.

Dozens of catalytic converters have been stolen this month from school buses across the state.

At least 30 catalytic converters were stolen from buses in two different lots in East Hartford on Monday.

State Representative Gary Turco proposed new legislation requiring insurance to cover the replacement cost of stolen converters.

He said the idea was first brought up by a woman who had her catalytic converter stolen out of her driveway, and the cost was too pricy to get a new one immediately.

"I think it’s really important to people across the state that they have a safety net in insurance to be able to cover the cost for them," said Turco. "They really are organized crime groups of individuals that are of figuring out where they’re going to make the thefts, conducting the thefts and then selling them on the black market and there’s a lot of money that’s being made."

Just two weeks ago, catalytic converters were stolen off buses in Torrington as well.

That caused a two-hour delay to school and an estimated $30,000 price tag.

A law was passed last year that requires scrap yards to keep records of converter sales to try and crack down on the thefts, but police have found many thieves will sell other ways.

According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, catalytic converter thefts have risen more than 1,000% nationwide.

That's because the value of the precious metals in the converters is soaring.

Buses are a big target because criminals can easily get under them to cut the converters off.

Despite the thefts in East Hartford, there are no impacts on schools.

The investigation is still underway, but police have not arrested any suspects.

As for the legislation, if you are a victim of a catalytic converter theft or a supporter of the bill, you can add your testimony here.

