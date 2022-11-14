Connecticut lawmakers take actions as catalytic converter thefts rise

Lawmakers passed a new law in Connecticut to try to curb the crime, but is it doing enough?

CONNECTICUT, USA — It only takes seconds for someone to steal a catalytic converter. It happened in Wethersfield in August, an example of just how quickly it can happen.

Thieves break into a car and move it into the street, a second car pulls up and the thieves use a jack and cut off the catalytic converter. In about two minutes they’re gone and so is the catalytic converter.

"Something that took two or three minutes for someone to steal from you will take you days to get back on the road," said Jason McCormick, owner of Good Guys Auto in Southington.

It can cost victims time and money. As much as 700 hundred dollars, all because the bad guys had a good tool to commit their crime. An electric saw, two quick cuts, and your catalytic converter are theirs.

The bad guys aren't just cutting them from cars. In Wolcott, over the summer, the thieves hit a school bus lot, twice.

"They could go in there roll from one bus to another to another and cut these off. Now our security has been heightened in the Wolcott bus lots so we are, if someone goes in the lots we are notified so we are right over there," said Wolcott police chief Ed Stephens.



It’s an issue plaguing the entire country, catalytic converter thefts are on the rise with thieves looking to make some money from what’s inside.

"Catalytic converters are loaded with platinum and that platinum is an expensive commodity," McCormick said. "Some converters can be worth $80 some converters, can be worth $600-700 depending on the size of them and what’s inside of them," he said.

In Connecticut, lawmakers have already taken action. They passed a bill that makes it harder for thieves to profit from selling the parts. Scrapyards can now only accept one catalytic converter per customer per day—and it has to be fully documented. Including a photo of the seller and their driver’s license and the license plate number of the car, they drove there in. Is that enough?



"Unfortunately we’re still seeing a large amount of these crimes every single day in every single town and city in the state of Connecticut," said State Sen. Paul Cicarella, a republican who represents Durham, East Haven, North Haven, and Wallingford.

The law took effect just this July 1st, so it may be too soon to know if the new law, is cutting down on old crime. One concern? That people can simply cross state lines and sell the catalytic converters without Connecticut's restrictions.

Just this summer, federal authorities brought down an alleged theft ring—where five Connecticut residents were indicted for selling stolen catalytic converters in New York and New Jersey.

"Every state in the country is facing a similar problem and the hope is that other states will take similar measures as Connecticut which collectively will achieve the impact we seek," said State Rep. Steve Stafstrom, a democrat representing Bridgeport.

Others want the law to come down harder on the thieves.

"We need to have consequences for actions and I think by punishing the business owners with maybe more work or more policies and procedures instead of addressing the root cause and it’s the individuals who are stealing catalytic converters," Cicarella said.

Police said the thieves typically go after larger vehicles like trucks, vans, or SUVs because they’re easier to get under. Whatever you drive, some cages can be installed around the catalytic converters to try to deter thieves.

Police also suggest parking in well-lit areas or a garage if you can.

