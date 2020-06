Maggie delivered a healthy baby girl, weighing seven pounds and an ounce in in February. Her name is Madeline Maja.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Mama's back... and the FOX61 family couldn't be more excited!

Our Maggie Slysz is returning from maternity leave and she joined Tim Lammers on the FOX61 Morning News Thursday to talk new motherhood amid COVID-19.

Maggie delivered a healthy baby girl, weighing seven pounds and an ounce in in February.

Her name is Madeline Maja.

For those curious, Maja is pronounced like “Maya.” It’s Polish!