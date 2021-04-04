Cats rescued from East Haven fire

EAST HAVEN, Conn. — East Haven career and volunteer firefighters responded to a structure fire at the Parkwood Apartments on Main Street Saturday morning. Officials say the fire was contained to the apartment it started in, but that apartment was heavily damaged.
Fire officials also say cats were rescued from the building. The felines received oxygen via special animal masks the department carries.
Mutual aid for station coverage was provided by Branford and North Branford Fire Departments while East Haven firefighters were on scene.