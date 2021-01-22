Cause of Dalio death ruled accidental smoke inhalation and thermal injuries, OCME says

Devon Dalio, the son of Connecticut's wealthiest couple was killed a fiery fatal crash into a Verizon store in Greenwich

GREENWICH, Conn. — Officials confirmed Friday the cause of 42-year-old Devon Dalio's death back in December.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner told FOX61 that it was determined Dalio died by accidental smoke inhalation and thermal injuries.

The son of Connecticut's wealthiest couple was the victim of a fiery fatal crash into a Verizon store in a Greenwich shopping center.

Greenwich Police responded to the emergency call on December 17 that reported a 2016 Audi inside a Verizon store and the store completely engulfed in smoke. The fire and smoke prevented officers from approaching the interior of the store, according to police. The car's operator, later identified as Devon, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary investigations indicate the car went over the parking strip, mounted the curb, crashed through the store's front doors, and traveled completely into the store.

Police say employees were able to exit the store without injuries.

In a tweet, Ray Dalio - the billionaire founder of Westport, Connecticut's Bridgewater Associates, known as the world's largest hedge fund - announced his son's death and said his family was "mourning and processing and would prefer to be incommunicado for the time being."