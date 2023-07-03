Student arrested on voyeurism charge at CCSU

Two women reported seeing Matthew Nieves, 25, in the women's locker room.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — A Central Connecticut State University student was arrested on voyeurism charges after two women alerted a faculty member that there was a man in the woman's locker room looking into the showers.

Matthew Nieves, 25, was charged with voyeurism and criminal trespass in connection to an incident in January, police announced Tuesday.

Police said in a warrant that they were called to Kaiser Hall on January 17 around 3:30 p.m. after two women reported to a faculty member that they had seen what appeared to be a man peeking through the door to the woman's shower area. When they saw the man, they immediately reported the incident to the female faculty member.

The faculty member said she had several pictures of the suspect on her phone as she followed him out of the building. She confirmed with the women who had reported him initially that the man was the same one they saw watching them. In addition, security video showed the suspect in the area of the women's locker room before leaving.

The next day, using security footage, police were able to obtain still photos of the suspect, who had dark hair, and a goatee, and wore a pea coat over a hooded sweatshirt. Staff members of CCSU's Residence Life were able to identify the suspect as Nieves.

When police interviewed Nieves, he told them he had shaved his goatee off that morning. He also told police he had gotten lost and ended up in the women's area of Kaiser Hall by mistake. He said it wasn't clear at first that he was in the women's locker room.

When officers took Nieves back to the area, he described the route he took. Police said the area was clearly marked as being a woman's locker room. At one point, police said, Nieves could be seen using a stool to prop open a door.

When contacted, Jodi Latina, Associate VP of Communications and Media, said, “CCSU doesn’t comment on a pending investigation involving a named student.”

