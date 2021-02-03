CCSU student killed in Newtown crash

"It is always a tragedy whenever a young person's life ends in a tragic accident such as this, I know that our officers did their best in providing first aid, but to have this outcome, it hurts. I know the town will be in mourning for the loss of this young man's life and we pray to keep the family in our minds and hearts as they deal with this tragedy," said Newtown police, "Brandon was a student at Central Connecticut and we have reached out to them to provide whatever support and comfort for Brandon's professors and classmates"