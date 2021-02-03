CCSU student killed in Newtown crash

NEWTOWN, Conn. — A student from Central Connecticut State University is dead after a single-car crash in Newtown.
The crash happened around 5 a.m. Sunday. Police said they were called to a crash on Toddy Hill Road in the area of Quarry Ridge Road.
According to police, a Ford Explorer driven by 22-year-old Bandon Hensel of Newtown was found on a property on Quarry Ridge Road.
Hensel was taken to Danbury Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
He was pronounced dead Monday.
The Newtown Accident Reconstruction Team has determined that Hensel struck a curb and drove off the road, striking various objects before crossing over Quarry Ridge Road and coming to rest in a yard.
"It is always a tragedy whenever a young person's life ends in a tragic accident such as this, I know that our officers did their best in providing first aid, but to have this outcome, it hurts. I know the town will be in mourning for the loss of this young man's life and we pray to keep the family in our minds and hearts as they deal with this tragedy," said Newtown police, "Brandon was a student at Central Connecticut and we have reached out to them to provide whatever support and comfort for Brandon's professors and classmates"
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.